Kyle Petty Charity Ride Revival rolls into Bedford

BEDFORD — Despite rain and mountain fog Tuesday that slowed the journey of around 100 motorcycle riders from the Omni Homestead resort to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, the weather did not dampen the spirits of those participating in the Kyle Petty Charity Ride revival.
Former NASCAR driver and current racing commentator Kyle Petty, with his father, Richard Petty — aka “The King” — and other NASCAR celebrity guests rolled up to the National D-Day Memorial along with the rest of their group in the first stop of the three-day event.
Bedford town and county law enforcement officers escorted the motorcyclists down the road to the memorial with lights flashing. Motorcyclists beeped their horns and waved to spectators as they drove by to stop for lunch, let NASCAR celebrities meet with fans, and tour the National D-Day Memorial.
The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which normally has between 200 and 250 participants, raises proceeds primarily for Victory Junction, a year-round camp in North Carolina founded by the Petty family for children with chronic or other serious illnesses and disabilities. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on the 27-year-old event; for the past two years, Petty was forced to cancel it.
Although the pandemic remains ongoing, Petty decided to start up the ride again in a limited, shorter version unlike anything he had tried before, dubbed the Charity Ride Revival. Petty invited a small group of previous participants for the revival event: a three-day excursion based at the Omni Homestead resort in Hot Springs, where riders would travel out to visit different locations within about 120 miles.
After being asked by a friend and Bedford resident for years if the charity ride could make a stop in Bedford, the opportunity finally presented itself with the shortened, limited nature of the revival ride, Petty said. The D-Day Memorial was within the ideal radius of the charity ride group’s Hot Springs base, and prior to the event, he came to the area for a site inspection.
“We have so many people who served in the military,” Petty said. “When we did our site inspection and came up there, I was blown away. Very emotional, very humbling, very quiet and spiritual, almost.”
Some riders are Vietnam veterans, and many are the children of World War II veterans, Petty said.
“I’m telling you, man, watching the water shoot up, and you can hear the ricochet, it’s just a fascinating place, and a very humbling place to be able to come,” Petty said of the D-Day Memorial and its water feature.
Opened in 2004 in honor of Petty’s late son, Adam, Victory Junction provides empowering, medically safe camp experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses and disabilities who might not thrive or be accommodated in a traditional camp setting, according to Petty and a news release about the ride.
A Victory Junction camper, Stephanie Wilkerson, attended Tuesday’s event to talk about what her experience meant to her.
“Victory Junction is amazing!” Wilkerson said. “There are so many fun activities, from sunup to sundown.”
Angie McKissick came from Martinsville to meet Petty and thank him for Victory Junction, which she said gave her autistic son, John, a wonderful experience at a daylong family camp event for participants with autism in 2015.
About one year later, in November 2016, John died in his sleep from a seizure, McKissick said. On Tuesday, she brought photos of John’s day at Victory Junction to give to Petty, and she said her younger son hopes to have a NASCAR career one day.
“This place has a very special heart,” McKissick said of Victory Junction. “We had a wonderful day down there at Victory Junction and everything, and we had heard about the ride. We had wanted to meet them [the Pettys] before, but this was our first opportunity to do it.”
Jerry Kelly of Bedford attended to meet Kyle and Richard Petty and to support their cause after hearing about the event a few weeks ago.
“Even if it’s raining, we’re willing to support if we can,” Kelly said.
When Petty set out with a few friends to travel by motorcycle from North Carolina to the Phoenix International Raceway in 1994, he had no intention of starting a new tradition and charity — yet that is what came of it.
Along the way, other motorcycle riders joined Petty and his friends on the road. By the time they reached their destination, the small band had grown to a group of 30.
The popularity of such a ride was evident, so Petty decided to organize a formal cross-country ride for charity. In 1995, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America launched.
Other planned stops in this year's charity ride include Seneca Rocks and New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia, according to the website for the event.
Petty said the turnout was great at the D-Day Memorial on Tuesday and added the group enjoyed riding through Bedford and the Virginia countryside on the way there.
“We’ll come back through here,” Petty said.