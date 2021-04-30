Lakeside Drive bridge project on schedule, future roundabout raises some residents' concerns

The Lakeside Drive bridge project is moving along on schedule, with project completion slated for June 2023 and traffic set to shift off the existing Lakeside Drive and onto the new alignment in late 2021.
A virtual public meeting Thursday provided an update for Lynchburg residents on the long-awaited project, and officials heard concerns from those in attendance — many involving the installation of a large roundabout at the intersection of Old Forest Road, College Drive, Lakeside Drive and Hopwood Drive.
The $26 million project calls for construction of a four-lane bridge over Blackwater Creek for Lakeside Drive as well as the roundabout to replace the existing intersection. The new bridge will be constructed about 200 feet north of the existing dam and bridge. This project is the required precursor to the removal of College Lake dam.
The city has been trying to figure out how to best address the build-up of sediment from Blackwater Creek in College Lake for the past 10 years. The College Lake dam, which was constructed in 1934, was classified as a high-hazard structure by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2008, and a flood risk during heavy rains.
Its removal has been a city priority for years, and the Lakeside Drive bridge construction is the first step, and will ultimately lead the dam's decommissioning and removal.
Construction is well underway, according to city staff, with field dirt and stone being placed on what will become the new Lakeside Drive alignment, and bridge construction having begun.
In May, flagging operations will begin along Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road at night for waterline and storm drain installation, and a minimum of one lane will be open at all times.
According to the schedule, traffic will shift to the new bridge in fall 2021, and the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road will be relocated.
Construction will continue through spring and summer of 2022, with the roundabout and the rest of the project set to open to traffic in fall 2022.
The roundabout planned for the intersection is a five leg, dual-lane roundabout, with pedestrian crosswalks and splitter islands, which are small raised medians that separate traffic and provide "safe refuge" for pedestrians.
One resident commented during the virtual meeting that with so many entrances to the roundabout, confusion is a concern. The resident said they have watched drivers in other city roundabouts "completely disregard oncoming traffic," and fail to yield at signage. They worried this large roundabout would only extrapolate the issues and confuse drivers further.
Project manager Dee Dee Conner, a principal engineer for the city of Lynchburg, said she understands these fears and said the city plans to do an "extensive" public education campaign to help residents navigate the roundabout, and signage along the roadways will help mitigate issues.
Conner and Scott Hodge, design project manager with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, fielded questions about pedestrian safety, potential lane changes within the roundabout and the transition from two to one lanes.
Hodge said they do not expect any merging or safety concerns, and the low speed limit for traffic in the roundabout will help ensure pedestrian and driver safety.
Residents were encouraged to submit comments through May 6, and all meeting information and the answers to any questions will be posted on the project website.