Lakeside Drive bridge project on schedule, future roundabout raises some residents' concerns

Construction is well underway, according to city staff, with field dirt and stone being placed on what will become the new Lakeside Drive alignment, and bridge construction having begun.

In May, flagging operations will begin along Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road at night for waterline and storm drain installation, and a minimum of one lane will be open at all times.

According to the schedule, traffic will shift to the new bridge in fall 2021, and the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road will be relocated.

Construction will continue through spring and summer of 2022, with the roundabout and the rest of the project set to open to traffic in fall 2022.

The roundabout planned for the intersection is a five leg, dual-lane roundabout, with pedestrian crosswalks and splitter islands, which are small raised medians that separate traffic and provide "safe refuge" for pedestrians.

One resident commented during the virtual meeting that with so many entrances to the roundabout, confusion is a concern. The resident said they have watched drivers in other city roundabouts "completely disregard oncoming traffic," and fail to yield at signage. They worried this large roundabout would only extrapolate the issues and confuse drivers further.