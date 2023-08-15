Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced the sale of about 1.3 acres at 8112 Timberlake Road on Tuesday.
The Farmers Bank of Appomattox purchased the acreage for $675,000 as a site for a new branch, its first location in the Lynchburg market, a news release states.
Norman K. Moon Jr. and Thacher Jennings, of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
— Rachael Smith
