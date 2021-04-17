Lane closures expected for road work on U.S. 460

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close one lane of U.S. 460 east between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 and last until about 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting, according to a VDOT news release.

The closure will allow contractors working on the $18 million high improvement project to place girders on the new bridge structure, the release states.

Local law enforcement officers will be on hand to help with the lane closures, the release states. Signs and other traffic control devices will remind drivers of the lane closure along with the temporary change in the traffic pattern.