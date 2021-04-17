 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane closures expected for road work on U.S. 460

Lane closures expected for road work on U.S. 460

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close one lane of U.S. 460 east between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 and last until about 6 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting, according to a VDOT news release. 

The closure will allow contractors working on the $18 million high improvement project to place girders on the new bridge structure, the release states. 

Local law enforcement officers will be on hand to help with the lane closures, the release states. Signs and other traffic control devices will remind drivers of the lane closure along with the temporary change in the traffic pattern. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert