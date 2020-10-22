Langhorne Road Bridge renovation, Blackwater Creek Trail extension celebrated

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parks and recreation department worked for two decades to secure the easement that would allow them to connect the path to Linkhorne Middle, said department director Jennifer Jones, and on Thursday, efforts from countless members of city staff, community volunteers and intersecting local agencies came to fruition.

And even as Thursday's ribbon-cutting was a sigh of relief at the completion of one long-standing project, the department is currently developing new sections of the trail — beginning with a trail connecting Ivy Creek Nature Park back to Peaks View Park. Among other ongoing projects, the department is making strides to replace portions of the much-loved Creekside Trail that were washed out in the 2018 flooding.

Jones said the department has secured capital improvement project funds from the city and has designs in place for swinging and suspension bridge replacement along the trail. Construction will likely begin in Spring 2021. She called this a "huge step" in the recovery process.

Chris Higgins, a parks services manager with the city, was particularly excited to unveil the new Langhorne Bridge, built atop the steel trestle that was once part of the old mail line of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This section of the railway was abandoned in 1965 and donated to the city in 1989.