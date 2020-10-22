Langhorne Road Bridge renovation, Blackwater Creek Trail extension celebrated

More than 20 years in the making, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation celebrated its long-awaited Blackwater Creek Trail extension on Thursday, including renovations to the Langhorne Road bridge and transforming the historic railroad trestle into a walking and biking path that reaches across Ivy Creek and Langhorne Road.
Every day over the spring and summer, the parking lot of the nearby St. George Greek Orthodox Church is packed, with spillover parking running up and down Old Langhorne Road. On Sundays, the people packing the lot may be showing up for service, but six days a week it's flooded by Lynchburg residents heading for the Blackwater Creek Trail by way of the Ed Page entrance off Langhorne Road.
Now, walkers, runners and bikers will have about an additional half-mile of paved trail connecting the Ed Page entrance lot to the bridge over Langhorne Road and onward to Linkhorne Middle School, part of the parks and recreation department's longstanding efforts to create a continuous trail system around the entirety of the city.
"This project is one that has been in the making for 20 years. It is also a project that shows what can be accomplished when you have visionary people in a community that can work with local and state governments for a common goal," Mayor MaryJane Dolan said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The $1.96 million project was funded primarily by the Virginia Department of Transportation, with about 20% of the total cost paid for with local funds allocated by Lynchburg City Council.
Support Local Journalism
The parks and recreation department worked for two decades to secure the easement that would allow them to connect the path to Linkhorne Middle, said department director Jennifer Jones, and on Thursday, efforts from countless members of city staff, community volunteers and intersecting local agencies came to fruition.
And even as Thursday's ribbon-cutting was a sigh of relief at the completion of one long-standing project, the department is currently developing new sections of the trail — beginning with a trail connecting Ivy Creek Nature Park back to Peaks View Park. Among other ongoing projects, the department is making strides to replace portions of the much-loved Creekside Trail that were washed out in the 2018 flooding.
Jones said the department has secured capital improvement project funds from the city and has designs in place for swinging and suspension bridge replacement along the trail. Construction will likely begin in Spring 2021. She called this a "huge step" in the recovery process.
Chris Higgins, a parks services manager with the city, was particularly excited to unveil the new Langhorne Bridge, built atop the steel trestle that was once part of the old mail line of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This section of the railway was abandoned in 1965 and donated to the city in 1989.
The trestle was originally constructed in the 1850s, and during the recent renovations, the construction team unearthed the original trestle, and called in the museum to document it before it was again buried in the embankment.
The area was the site of Civil War skirmishes, and placards posted along the trail recognize key pieces of Lynchburg history.
“We build a lot of these different, amazing structures, and people will see these for years to come," Higgins said. "But the true thing that make all these things happen are the people."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.