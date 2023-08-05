BEDFORD — A large turnout is expected for an Aug. 14 joint public hearing between the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and planning commission on a proposed overhaul to the county’s short-term rental ordinance.

The board on July 24 voted to approve a resolution that sends the proposed amendments to the Bedford County Planning Commission for a public hearing. In the interest of getting the zoning amendments in place due to public demand, a joint hearing has been set for 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the county administration building at 122 East Main St. in Bedford.

Short-term rentals, defined in the proposed amendments as a provision of a room or space used for overnight stays fewer than 30 consecutive days in exchange for a charge for the occupancy, have grown in popularity during the pandemic, according to Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development.

Stronger enforcement and ensuring short-term rentals are properly registered are the driving factors for an ordinance overhaul and the proposed amendments are “pretty comprehensive” in addressing issues many residents have voiced complaints about, Mitchell has recently told supervisors.

The proposed ordinance change requires yearly registration of a short-term rental through issuance of a zoning permit, though some exemptions are allowed through the real estate market, according to county documents. Overnight guests are limited to two adults per bedroom and no change in outdoor appearance of a dwelling unit or premises can occur, the proposed language states.

The proposed ordinance also establishes a penalty of $500 for failing to register a short-term rental before that use occurs. It also would prevent registering a short-term rental upon more than three violations of any applicable local laws, ordinances or regulations related to the use for a period by the county’s zoning administrator but not to exceed two years, the draft ordinance text states.

A crucial part of the proposed new ordinance, Mitchell has said, is requiring a property maintenance plan for short-term rental operators. That plan lays out the floorplan of the dwelling, local points of contact to respond to complaints including garbage disposal, tenant management, number of permitted overnight guests, parking information, location of fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, utilities and anything else to ensure code compliance. The plan shall be posted in a visible location in the rental and be provided as part of the contract agreement with tenants, according to the proposed ordinance.

During the board of supervisors’ July 24 work session, Supervisor Mickey Johnson asked if the county often goes to court on short-term rental violations.

“We haven’t had one yet,” County Attorney Patrick J. Skelley, II said.

Mitchell said county staff is working on new regulations that are manageable and make violations easier to find in addressing public complaints.

“Part of the reason we’re here is because the ordinance is weak,” Mitchell said.

He spoke of challenges in tracking instances where the regulations are violated. The management plan and advertisements will dictate how many people will be on short-term rental properties overnight, he said.

“I don’t think there’s a real strong chance we’re going to be knocking at people’s door at 11 at night for bed checks,” Mitchell said, adding: “I think the large part of the issues we have with short-term rentals now are the advertisements. Many people are advertising over occupancy and until we get the ordinance passed where we can go after those advertisements there’s not a whole lot we can do right now on those. We have to catch the overnight occupancy being in violation. We want to move forward with that because that’s the real teeth of the ordinance, that and the management plan.”

While discussing the issue of short-term rental owners pumping out their septic systems over certain periods, several supervisors expressed a desire to require a pump-out timeframe for all homes on properties within 500 feet of Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake, according to county documents.

County staff provided a separate draft ordinance based on Franklin County’s requirements and if the board desires to move forward with such regulations, they would require 3,300 to 3,500 properties to comply over a 5-year period. By adopting an ordinance to require septic pump-out for properties near both lakes, the board would make progress on a strategic priority objective of protecting water quality throughout the county, a staff report to the board states.

The board discussed potentially having a three-year or five-year requirement for septic pump-outs at those lake area properties. No final decisions have been reached on that topic.

“I know if I owned a short-term rental I would have septic pumped at the end of every season,” Supervisor Bob Davis said.

Davis said he thinks it is prudent for the short-term rental permit process to have wording that advises owners to consider pumping out septic on a more frequent basis, a measure that protects their interest.

Mitchell said when short-term permits are issued, the county could put in a recommended pump-out date for septic systems as a disclaimer.

Jason Thompson, a lake-area resident, addressed the board on July 24 and said he has heard vulgar language and observed heavy drinking among short-term renters near him. He asked supervisors if they would like to be next door to a residence with nearly 30 people and said short-term renters have fished on his property “like they owned it with absolutely no consideration.”

Davis said he personally feels a $500 fine “doesn’t even begin to cover your costs,” referring to staff time to address violations. Stronger regulations will help deter those abusing the zoning rules, according the board’s discussion.

“There has been no reason for them to be fearful of anything because we don’t have any teeth in it,” Davis told Mitchell and county staff. “And so you guys are going to continue to suffer that abuse and it’s going to cost county taxpayers money until we fix it.”

Mitchell said the county holds the “three strikes and you’re out kind of deal.”

“So if we get a lot of violations short-term rental-wise, we revoke the permits and that penalty will always be looming for folks that mismanage the short-term rental,” he said.