Authorities have found the last body that was missing after a vehicle was swept away in December at a Rockfish River crossing in Nelson County.

Virginia State Police did not release the person's name Friday. The body, recovered at about 9:50 a.m. Friday, will be transported to the medical examiner's office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

VSP said its search and recovery team divers have returned to the Rockfish River every week to search for the missing people since the December incident. The recovery Friday concludes the divers' search efforts.

At 11:41 a.m. Dec. 27, Virginia State Police were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler.

It appears a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded river at a crossing on private property on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current, police have said.

Bodies previously recovered were those of Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington; Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington, a 12th-grade student at Amherst County High School; Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School; and Jasiah Davis, 11, of Arrington, a sixth grader at Amherst Middle School.

None of the individuals were related. Police have said Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers, while the fourth passenger was a friend.