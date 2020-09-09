Latest COVID-19 data for Lynchburg area shows shifting trends

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in new settings locally, and data models now suggest a later and less extreme peak in the virus' spread.

The Virginia Department of Health primarily tracks the spread of COVID-19 by monitoring the percentage of tests returned positive. In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and surrounding counties, that rate peaked at 11.4% on Aug. 23 and has started to drop. Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has increased from around 7% to around 8% over the past two weeks.

Centra Health has seen a lower holding pattern in COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital over the past few weeks, according to Stephanie McBride, the provider’s communications manager. She said the total number of patients between LGH’s ICU and designated COVID-19 unit has hovered around 25 patients for the past few weeks, which is down from 40 patients reported in mid-August.

The hospital has recorded 45 patients with COVID-19 who've died since March, she said.