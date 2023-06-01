An arcade, clothing store, plant store, theater, dance hall, indoor golf simulator as well as mini golf are all in the works to open within the next year in downtown Lynchburg.
The seven businesses are the winners of the inaugural Launch LYH pitch competition. The program is dedicated to fostering economic growth and revitalizing the heart of Lynchburg by supporting promising entrepreneurs eager to start, relocate or expand their businesses in downtown.
Last fall, the Downtown Lynchburg Association received $115,000 toward the new program that seeks to fill vacant storefronts and provide current and potential small business owners with money to start or expand a business in downtown Lynchburg.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $90,000 in Community Business Launch grant funding to DLA for the program. The nonprofit was one of only three entities in Virginia to receive the funding in 2022. The Lovingston Community Business Launch in Nelson County and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority each received $45,000.
People are also reading…
All winning businesses plan to open or expand in downtown within the next year. Selected applicants were offered a comprehensive eight-week educational course, concluding with a competitive pitch event.
The winners were chosen by a panel of local business experts based on their innovative ideas, strong business models and demonstrated commitment to contributing to the vibrancy of Lynchburg’s business community.
The total grant funds of $115,000 were divided among the winners, according to their overall scores, respective business needs and growth plans.
Special consideration during the competition was given to Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWAM) businesses, as part of DLA’s commitment to promote diversity and inclusivity within Lynchburg’s business landscape.
Cullen Jennings, owner of Super Rad!, a new arcade bar said Launch LYH has given him an amazing jumping point after years of pitching an idea around.
“The program gave us all the resources to help lock in specifics and help us grow as future business owners in the Lynchburg area and we are beyond thankful for them,” he said.
Ashley Kershner, executive director for the DLA said when the program was announced she didn’t know what to expect.
“Over 100 people applied, which was so exciting. We believed that Lynchburg had untapped entrepreneurial talent, and we were right.”
From there, DLA began to work with 25, which whittled down to 15 who felt ready to pitch their ideas.
“Our vision for downtown Lynchburg is to transform it into a dynamic attraction and entertainment destination,” she emphasized. “We want it to be a place where visitors can spend an entire day or evening exploring, and to offer a diverse array of engaging activities for people of all ages.”
She said one of the things DLA was specifically targeting for this program was entertainment options.
“Downtown Lynchburg is full of great food, but we need more things for people to do before and after they eat,” she said. “We were so pleased to find multiple winning concepts that will add exciting attractions to the downtown landscape.”
LaTia Hancock, owner of PREAM, a new houseplant store, said when she first thought of opening a plant shop, her first idea for the location was in downtown.
“Downtown has a really cool, unique, fun vibe about it,” she said. “There are some really amazing places to eat and shop and things to do, and I am really looking forward to being able to add to that list. It’s about more than just bringing more plants or different plants to the area, more about creating different fun cool experiences, having fun learning.”
Ultimately DLA envisions downtown to have all storefronts filled with successful businesses that are adding to the community and bringing in visitors from all over the state.
“A vibrant downtown is critical to the success of our community as a whole,” she said. “It helps us attract and retain talent, promotes tourism and adds to the quality of life for the whole region. This program is a big step forward toward that vision, and we hope to continue it in years to come.”