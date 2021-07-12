Lawsuit against Centra from former oncologist advances

Following that, he said he tried to organize boycotts of Centra’s methodology with other doctors to no avail, and spoke with former Centra CEO E. W. Tibbs about the issue in the fall of 2016. That discussion resulted in Tibbs shaking up administrative assignments, including removal of Oldham as director for medical oncology.

Centra banned Oldham from its facilities for “threatening behavior” on Nov. 28, 2017, two days after he was at the oncology office reviewing files in order to file complaints about Centra’s practices, court documents state. While there, he told a member of the clinic’s management staff that he was preparing the complaints.

In his lawsuit, he claimed the “threatening behavior” was a pretext for banning him while “the true reason … was his stated intention of reporting Centra’s fraudulent activities.” He’s demanding Centra reinstate his contracted employment, along with unspecified monetary damages.

In Centra’s request for the case to be dismissed, it insisted Oldham was banned for disruptive behavior regarding a Centra administrator. Oldham admitted he “made unkind remarks” the administrator when served with an HR complaint in August 2017, court documents state, and he later received a letter of reprimand about it.