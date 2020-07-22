LCS Board asks that masks be required for students

Members of the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday asked division staff to consider making it a requirement that students wear face coverings when they return to school in the fall.

Board member Gary Harvey said at a school board work session that requiring students to wear face coverings would show the division cares about the health and safety of its teachers and staff who are providing in-person instruction and support to students.

Division administrators presented a draft reopening plan to the board at its July 7 meeting. The plan proposes bringing all students back for in-person instruction two days a week in the fall. The plan allows families to choose a 100% virtual option for students.

That plan requires face coverings be worn by all students while on school buses and by division staff at all times. Face coverings on students was “strongly encouraged,” but not required in the reopening plan presented July 7.

Division Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she thinks staff would feel “much safer” if masks were required for students even with the 6 feet of social distancing the division’s reopening plan includes.

No action was taken on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

