Lynchburg City Schools will open school buildings in the fall, but plans regarding student schedules, academic calendar and other details for reopening remain in development.

The division plans to remain flexible as it cultivates a reopening plan, a Monday news release from the division said, because COVID-19 effects are still being determined.

The release urged LCS families to prepare for schools to open at half capacity and the possibility of students attending at different times or on different days. The division said it is considering options for virtual learning to continue into the fall.

Transportation remains a critical factor in reopening plans for K-12 divisions; LCS said it is continuing to discuss options for transporting students as buses will likely not operate at full capacity.

More details of the division’s reopening plan will be shared at the July 7 school board meeting, the release said.

