Leadership changes announced at Select Bank

The board of directors of Forest-based Select Bank has announced its next CEO in conjunction with other future changes to its leadership team, according to a news release.
Sherri Sackett, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023.
J. Michael Thomas, the current CEO, said in the news release that although his role will change, he will continue to be an active member of the bank's board of directors and its leadership team. Thomas will serve on the Board of Directors after the transition.
That team also includes president and chief financial officer T. Clay Davis and senior vice president Michael A. Forren.
"Building upon our Leadership Teams’ roles and their formidable contributions to Select Bank is a vital component of organic growth and the continuity of our operations and culture. These strategic moves help build upon our prior success and maintain our momentum forward," Daniel Thornton, board chairman for the bank said in the release.
Founded in 2006, Select Bank has $368 million in assets, with five locations in Virginia and two locations in North Carolina.