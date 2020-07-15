‘Learn by doing’: Hands-on career-technical courses adapt amid pandemic

On July 8, the four students and Garrett met at the school for some hands-on practice for the practical exam. Each student walked through an inspection of a car in the shop, with Garrett quizzing them along the way.

Garrett said he’s waiting to hear back from the state trooper about scheduling their practical exams, which could happen in the coming weeks.

Bryant said many state licensure and certification exams had adapted to allow remote testing, but students in programs that require an in-person skills test, such as cosmetology and nurse aide, have not been able to test yet.

Through the school closure and into the summer, Bryant said, teachers in LCS have been in constant contact with their students regarding their tests.

“They are anxious to get started and get the students on track to pass the written and practical parts of their licensure exams,” Bryant said in an email.

Bryant said he has sensed frustration among students because of the uncertainty surrounding their exams, but “they also understand the circumstances.”