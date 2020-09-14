Learning life lessons: Evington girl, 7, donates chore money to local nonprofits

On a recent morning, Adie Preston, 7, carried a Ziploc bag full of loose change equaling $12.09 up the stairs of the Scruggs building on the campus of HumanKind.
She did this because she has learned a valuable lesson over the last year: “It’s important to give and not always get,” she said.
Adie decided to give to the program, which works to create a place for healing and growth for children in foster care, after she was introduced to a few foster children in her school. She thought of all the gifts she got for her birthday and wondered if those kids had enough toys.
“They don’t have nearly as much stuff as I have,” she said. “They might only have five things at home. So I thought I could donate some money so those kids could have a safe home and be warm and cared for.”
Adie even noticed that some of the kids in her school were transferred to different schools by the end of the year because they got new foster homes.
“And they most likely won’t see their new friends again,” she said.
Megan Preston and her husband, Kevin, began teaching their daughter the principles of spending, saving and giving money one year ago when Adie started kindergarten.
“It’s just a learning opportunity all around,” Preston said. “We took the money from her piggy bank, which she earned from doing chores around the house and are driving home three principles.”
Those principles are divided into thirds: spending part of the money on things such as homemade jewelry or flowers from the Forest Farmers Market, saving to put some money into her own checking account one day and giving back to a cause she is passionate about.
By the end of the year, Preston estimates her daughter has made about $50.
“We just want to get her familiar with money,” Preston said. “My parents started that with me at a young age and I realize the importance now. It’s about learning to manage money and make choices in life and while she may not entirely understand all the concepts, you have to start somewhere.”
Adie said she earns money by walking and feeding the dogs, letting the chickens out, cleaning up the yard and helping her mom in the garden.
“The garden is a jungle, though,” Adie said.
Her favorite chore is to let the chickens out at her home in Evington.
“We have chicks that are almost big girls, and it's kind of fun just to see them,” she said. “When I let them out, they run around and eat some food. I love to collect their eggs and one of the chicks just started to lay.”
Preston said Adie doesn’t receive allowance for taking care of her own things or cleaning her own room, but if she goes over and beyond, she can earn between $2 and $5 a week, which in turn, goes into her piggy bank.
She said each year her chores will change with Adie’s age and maturity, so she will end up earning more money.
Most chores are done with a happy heart, Adie and her mother agree, but other days, just like many other children, she dreads her responsibilities.
“Some days it’s like, ‘Oh, come on! Can I do it a little bit later?’” Adie said.
With a love and passion for animals, Adie last year decided to give about $10 to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
“I know it is really hard for animals to just stay in the cage all the time and not move around,” she said.
She said there were times when she wanted to keep the money for herself, but after she went to the animal shelter and gave away her donation, she said it felt "very cool."
Preston said if Adie can see the ways she is helping and the impact she can have, it helps drive the lesson home.
“And it's important for kids to learn responsibility, and to work hard, and to be proud of the work that you do,” she said.
Graycen Hurt, foster parent recruiter and trainer at HumanKind, said the nonprofit has more than 20 programs with foster care included.
“It’s really amazing that any child who is 7 years old would have enough awareness of other people’s needs in her life to say she wants to give her own money she’s earned from chores to donate to foster care, so that just shows a really awesome heart,” Hurt said.
She added any donations given this year are especially meaningful since people are tight on money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need it more than ever because we’re seeing a lot more need for foster care right now and we need that support to provide the kids with the best care,” she said. “We have so many different programs that are here to build the community and so our support services are even more essential now than ever.”
One of the nonprofit's biggest fundraisers held annually is “Over the Edge” — in which volunteers rappel down the side of the Bank of the James building in downtown Lynchburg — but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, HumanKind is left with a $60,000 shortfall in its annual budget.
As for Adie, her plan is to keep on giving.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.