Learning life lessons: Evington girl, 7, donates chore money to local nonprofits

She said each year her chores will change with Adie’s age and maturity, so she will end up earning more money.

Most chores are done with a happy heart, Adie and her mother agree, but other days, just like many other children, she dreads her responsibilities.

“Some days it’s like, ‘Oh, come on! Can I do it a little bit later?’” Adie said.

With a love and passion for animals, Adie last year decided to give about $10 to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“I know it is really hard for animals to just stay in the cage all the time and not move around,” she said.

She said there were times when she wanted to keep the money for herself, but after she went to the animal shelter and gave away her donation, she said it felt "very cool."

Preston said if Adie can see the ways she is helping and the impact she can have, it helps drive the lesson home.

“And it's important for kids to learn responsibility, and to work hard, and to be proud of the work that you do,” she said.

