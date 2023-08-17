Appalachian Power is conducting a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam beginning at about 2 p.m. Thursday and lasting through early Friday.

Due to the test, downstream flows will increase at locations on the Roanoke River, known locally as the Staunton River, according to a release from Appalachian Power.

The Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain Lake pumped storage hydroelectric project operated by Appalachian Power. Leesville Lake is situated partly in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties, and water released from the dam flows through the Roanoke River.

According to a release from Appalachian Power, locations downstream of the dam, for example the Altavista area, can expect to see a slow and gradual increase in water levels to about eight feet, reaching a peak between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Friday.

River flows will then decrease and return to normal following the test.

The test will ramp up the operation of the generators at the dam and create water flows that increase slowly over seven hours with outflows peaking between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday before decreasing over several hours to normal water release.

Appalachian Power said in a news release the test is not expected to create downstream hazards, but the company urges recreational and commercial users of the river and shoreline to be aware of temporary higher levels and faster water flows.