Legal Aid launches COVID-19 rent relief guide

Legal Aid launches COVID-19 rent relief guide

With the federal moratorium on evictions slated to end this month, the Lynchburg-based Virginia Legal Aid Society announced Friday a simplified process for renters or landlords to see whether they're applicable for rent relief funding.

It involves answering a series of COVID-19 and renting-related questions and ends by providing a report on what assistance the tenant or landlord might qualify for, "how to apply for it, and which new eviction protections the tenant may eligible for in order to avoid an eviction," according to Legal Aid.

If tenants are eligible, it states landlords can receive assistance directly from the government.

The Virginia Legal Aid Society is a nonprofit that provides free civil legal assistance to those within certain low income parameters and, among other areas of focus, assists people with housing issues.

The app can be accessed at bit.ly/VaRentRelief.

