'Lend Me a Wolfbane' collaboration aims to bring digital programming to kids

“We have seen some of the cutest kids send in videos. Just so much imagination,” Arpino said. “We had one kid doing impressions of Johnny Cash. We had other kids reading their favorite story. It was just amazing how creative and imaginative the kids in our area are, so we’re excited to get to work with them.”

Many of the “Lend Me a Wolfbane” videos will feature familiar characters from worlds like Disney and Marvel, as well as some of Evans’s original characters. Other videos will feature children as themselves, without character appearances. With a mix of stand-alone videos and themed series planned, Evans and Arpino hope audiences will find something enjoyable for everyone.

Arpino said Wolfbane sees an opportunity within an obstacle: the prime chance for Wolfbane to focus on other types of production besides traditional theater.

“Dustin Williams started Wolfbane in 2008, and he called it Wolfbane Productions because he hoped that someday we would be more than just theater,” Arpino said. “We wanted to reinvent art in our area. I think that the world told us to kind of live up to our name.”

Filming for “Lend Me a Wolfbane” kids’ programming, along with some of Wolfbane’s other digital content, began the weekend of Aug. 29 and 30 at Wolfbane’s Appomattox location.