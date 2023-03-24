The Holocaust Education Foundation of Central Virginia will host a free event March 30 at the Jones Memorial Library featuring Mallory Noe-Payne and Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams, hosts of the NPR podcast "Memory Wars."

The nonprofit was founded at Lynchburg College — now University of Lynchburg — in the mid-1990s.

Patty Worsham, president of the foundation and a retired Lynchburg City Schools teacher, said it focuses on educating teachers, helping them with materials and providing education to community and students.

She said the March 30 event will look at the issues in Germany post-World War II as it came to terms with the Holocaust as well as look at current challenges within the United States.

“I think we are in the midst of beginning to come to terms with some of the past,” she said. “The way our country is polarized, we have a lot of emerging racial issues."

Noe-Payne is Radio IQ's Richmond reporter and bureau chief. She's covered policy and politics from the state capital since 2016.

Williams, a Richmond native, has been a columnist for the Times-Dispatch since 1992; in 2021, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for commentary writing for his work chronicling Richmond's process of dismantling its Confederate monuments.

Bob Gillette, a member of the nonprofit’s board, said the hosts will play segments of the podcast that are significant and will respond, while leaving enough time for audience response.

“It's going to be, I think, a very exciting program,” he said. “If there is to be reconciliation, remembrance leads to education and education, hopefully, leads to empathy.”

Lanaux Hailey, member of the board and retired Lynchburg City Schools teacher, said "Memory Wars" looks at how Germany ultimately dealt with the sins of the Holocaust and what lessons there are as how the United States deals with its own legacy of slavery.

“And the big question is, how do we face our own history?” she said. “How do we face it so we can avoid it in the future? And frankly, what we see right now is the opposite. We see an effort to whitewash history and to limit whose voices are heard and to very much sever away from any uncomfortable conversations.”

One of Gillette’s questions is whether Germany would have come to reconciliation and remembrance on its own.

“Germany coming to terms with their past was imposed by the occupying American force,” he said. “So the big question is, would they have done it on their own? And it's ironic that we impose a certain value system upon them and the United States has never really imposed the same value system and how we respond to our own history of slavery and racism. So there are a lot of big questions that are being asked.”

Gerard Sherayko, a board member and a history professor at Randolph College, said in the past, the foundation has brought in Holocaust survivors to speak at area colleges and high schools. As there are fewer survivors left, the group now focuses on bringing awareness through events and education.

He said when World War II ended, Germans saw themselves as victims and didn’t talk much of the past.

“In the 1960s, they really began to, as a new generation came up, and it really takes off in the '70s, and since then, mostly in the 1990s, many of these monuments are built,” he said.

Hailey said the general knowledge in the U.S. about what happened during the Holocaust is in “incredible decline.”

“All the sudden there's just fall off,” she said. “So as that memory starts to sort of fade off, so does the lessons that come with it.”