Some 3,300 Centra patients were mailed a letter late last week that was sent in error, according to a Centra Health news release.

The letter told patients that as of July 1, the health care company no longer would accept Virginia Premier, which covers Medicaid and Medicare patients, according to the release. That information is not correct.

"Centra did not stop accepting Virginia Premier and continues to accept the insurance of Medicaid and Medicare patients who are covered through Virginia Premier," the release states.

Centra officials have been in contact with Virginia Premier and determined an administrative error is to blame for the letter, according to the release.

For information regarding coverage through Virginia Premier, call 1-800-727-7536. Financial information can be found on Centra's website at: www.centrahealth.com/financial-policy/medicare-insurance.