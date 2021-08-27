Liberty High School dismisses early due to HVAC issues

Liberty High School will dismiss students early at 12:45 p.m. today, due to “ongoing HVAC repair issues,” Bedford County Public Schools announced this morning.
According to an announcement from the division, the school’s main HVAC unit failed yesterday afternoon and repairs have been ongoing through the night. The announcement said school will dismiss as later in the afternoon classroom temperatures may rise to uncomfortable levels.
The division expects the unit to be repaired today.
“We are incredibly sorry for this situation, and assure you that we are mobilizing every resource to get this resolved as quickly as possible,” the announcement said.
All students will receive breakfast and lunch as normal.
Coaches made individual decisions regarding after-school activities. Football players will remain at school this afternoon; the away football game at William Byrd High School still is scheduled. Volleyball and golf practice are cancelled. Cheerleaders will dismiss and return to school at 5 p.m. Cross country will practice following the dismissal from 1 to 2:45 p.m.