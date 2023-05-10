BEDFORD — A threat sent Liberty High School in Bedford on a “high-level lockdown” at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In a high-level lockdown, students remain in their classroom, with the doors locked, away from the windows and they proceed as though there is a threat.

Due to the proximity of the lockdown, Liberty Middle School, which is behind the high school and Lynchburg Baptist Church on Lacey Putney Way, went into a “low-level lockdown” — meaning no one comes in or out of the building, students stay in their classroom and instruction continues as usual.

Superintendent Marc Bergin said there was a “communication of concern” that came over one of the school radios.

Following the concern, Bergin said a call went out to law enforcement and “within minutes,” the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police and Bedford Fire and EMS arrived on campus. After receiving a 911 call, Sheriff Mike Miller said law enforcement secured the campus with a sweep and found no threat.

In regard to the response, Miller said the school’s resource officer was on campus and within two minutes of finding out about the threat, deputies and troopers began to arrive.

He said there were no guns found or shots fired.

Two students at Liberty High School — a juvenile and an adult — were ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement and charges are pending after consultation with the commonwealth’s attorney.

In the moments leading up to student dismissal, parents and guardians gathered at Liberty Baptist Church, next to the high school, waiting with much concern.

Donnie Welch, whose granddaughter attends the high school and whose grandson attends the middle school, told reporters that the incident is “very scary”, and he plans to not send his grandchildren back to school for the rest of the week.

“It’s sad, it’s scary, very scary. It’s a small community here, we stick together,” Welch said.

Some students said they thought the situation was a drill until they saw law enforcement.

When asked about the concerns of families in terms of communicating the threat, Bergin explained he was aware of the incident “slightly after” 2 p.m. and within 10 to 15 minutes of first learning of it, the division had notified families.

He explained the division sent an immediate communication to families of students at Liberty Middle School and the high school, informing them the campus was on lockdown and secured.

“I would like to reiterate, that at no time was any student or staff member under any threat, but we were proceeding as though they were based upon the communication of concern that came across the radio,” Bergin said.

Miller emphasized this incident was not a prank, it was a threat.

“This incident should never happen; this is not a prank by no means. As you see the incident that happened and the response it caused, the disruptions that it caused, all because somebody wants to think that they’re cute, well there’s laws for that,” Miller said. “As far as your sheriff is concerned, they will be held to the maximum of all those laws that we can charge them with.”