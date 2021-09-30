Liberty medical group opens new pediatric clinic

Liberty University will be providing youth medical care alongside its health partners out of a newly opened clinic on Lakeside Drive.
The clinic, at 2137 Lakeside Drive, will be staffed by practitioners from Liberty Mountain Medical Group along with third- and fourth-year students at LU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LUCOM, according to a Thursday news release from the university. LUCOM students work clinical rotations at Centra facilities and other clinics locally, as well as at other medical facilities in Virginia and other states.
LUCOM leadership determined there was need for an additional pediatric care clinic and wanted to provide an opportunity for its students to gain experience in a community-based primary care setting alongside Christian caregivers, LUCOM dean Dr. Joseph Johnson said in the release.
Though the clinic was “designed to meet the needs of Liberty’s employees” and their children in part through providing lower-cost services, according to the release, it’ll also serve youth in Lynchburg at large.
“Providing these primary care services for thousands of children and young adults in the Liberty family will provide significant care savings to our medical plan while also steering our members to appropriate settings for quality care,” LU’s Ted Hunt, vice president of benefits administration, said in the release.