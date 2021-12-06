Liberty strength and conditioning coach fueled by players' success

Freeze saw the numbers of players who graduated from Mississippi return each summer to work out and train with Studzinski, which was a main factor in bringing him to Liberty to run the department.

The Liberty players have bought into Studzinski’s offseason programs since 2019. They frequently post before-and-after photos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BuiltByDom to show their development.

For Studzinski, he doesn’t seek out the recognition that comes with the players’ off-field development. He admitted he never wants the spotlight to be on him or his staff, but rather pointed directly on the athletes who spend hours working behind the scenes to be at their best on Saturdays.

“I enjoy seeing them have success, whether it be small, incremental jumps that they get throughout time, which is what we really love to see, or something that’s larger that takes them a long time to come back from or get over,” Studzinski said. “Say a guy who doesn’t play for a long time and then all of a sudden he gets his opportunity, and when that kid gets out there, I get excited, I feel very happy for them. That’s just the athletic side.

“The other part, kids that I’ve been around in the past, things that I’ve been a part of or been able to be a part of, just seeing kids or a former player who is now a dentist, or a guy who’s out and he’s selling insurance and he’s got two kids and a great family, I get excited for those people, too. I ultimately love to hear from those guys when they give me a call, shoot me a text, take some time to FaceTime with me, whatever it may be, and or come visit. That stuff makes me feel very blessed to have those opportunities.”

