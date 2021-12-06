Liberty strength and conditioning coach fueled by players' success

Liberty football fans get a glimpse of Dominic Studzinski on the sidelines for three hours each week. They see the strength and conditioning coach bouncing and skipping between position groups. He helps keep the coaches from straying too far onto the field of play, and he frequently takes up his post near football coach Hugh Freeze.
Those moments are the ones easiest to see. Studzinski can get lost in the depths of the sideline bustle, where he checks in on a player to see how he’s doing or congratulates another for a successful play on the Williams Stadium turf.
Studzinski cherishes those instances with the players. They are the reason he elected to major in exercise science while at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and why his passion has been to help these young football players reach the pinnacle of their athletic abilities.
“I love my profession. I like what I do. I feel very fortunate and blessed to do what I do,” Studzinski said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, if I could break it down into one simple thing, I like being a molder of young men. That’s not just the physical set of it, but the mental part of it, too. Being able to kind of go through this with these guys, these young men, and see them mature physically, mentally, so on and so forth, I like that. I enjoy it, I like helping them.”
Studzinski was one of the final members of Freeze’s staff brought to Liberty in early 2019 and has helped lead the Flames to bowl eligibility for a third straight season. Liberty will play in its third straight bowl game when it faces Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 18.
“Dom just does a great job,” offensive lineman Bryce Mathews said. “He obviously will push you and he’ll get you right. He also demands the best out of you.”
Studzinski replaced Bill Gillespie, a longtime staple at Liberty, and brought in a new approach to conditioning the football players for competition in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision.
Gillespie’s conditioning programs focused on building muscle and bulking up the players.
Studzinski focuses on the evolving research in the athletic performance field to keep the players in top shape. It isn’t just about lifting weights for him; it is on using research and new technologies to enable the players to become faster, stronger and more agile.
“There’s a lot of differences, a lot of differences,” starting safety JaVon Scruggs said. Scruggs, an Appomattox native, has served as a team captain for two straight seasons. “Coach Bill, he was a guy that really when he was here we were more bulky and more like muscle builders, body builders type things.
“As Coach Freeze came and Coach Dom came along with him, we started transitioning to more of the explosiveness, the speed and the fast twitch muscles, alongside with the body building part. It’s like Coach Dom is hitting every aspect of the body, along with every aspect that goes along with the game. With Coach Bill and Coach Dom, it’s a lot of differences, but there are some similarities in there, too.”
Studzinski’s passion was harnessed during his time at the University of Sioux Falls. He played on the football team there for four seasons and won three NAIA national championships with the Cougars.
It was during his freshman season when an advisor, Kelly Quick, saw Studzinski was intrigued at the idea of helping others in the athletic performance field. Older teammates on the Sioux Falls football team already were majoring in the field, and one even spent the summer interning for a collegiate strength and conditioning coach.
Quick put Studzinski into advanced classes, which led to his career path of strength and conditioning. It also opened up the door of a professional internship during the summer prior to his junior year.
“That’s where I fell in love with it. I got to see, I got to work it day in and day out,” he said. “That was for a short amount of time, just a matter of months over the summer. That’s where I got the first professional taste for it, and really since then it’s kind of evolved and gotten deeper and deeper.”
Studzinski earned his master’s of science in sport coaching education from the University of Southern Mississippi, and he also has worked at the University of Tulsa, Louisiana Tech, University of Notre Dame and Augustana College (South Dakota).
He was first connected with Freeze at the University of Mississippi in 2012 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, and his specific concentration was assisting post-operative players in their long-term recovery.
Freeze saw the numbers of players who graduated from Mississippi return each summer to work out and train with Studzinski, which was a main factor in bringing him to Liberty to run the department.
The Liberty players have bought into Studzinski’s offseason programs since 2019. They frequently post before-and-after photos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BuiltByDom to show their development.
For Studzinski, he doesn’t seek out the recognition that comes with the players’ off-field development. He admitted he never wants the spotlight to be on him or his staff, but rather pointed directly on the athletes who spend hours working behind the scenes to be at their best on Saturdays.
“I enjoy seeing them have success, whether it be small, incremental jumps that they get throughout time, which is what we really love to see, or something that’s larger that takes them a long time to come back from or get over,” Studzinski said. “Say a guy who doesn’t play for a long time and then all of a sudden he gets his opportunity, and when that kid gets out there, I get excited, I feel very happy for them. That’s just the athletic side.
“The other part, kids that I’ve been around in the past, things that I’ve been a part of or been able to be a part of, just seeing kids or a former player who is now a dentist, or a guy who’s out and he’s selling insurance and he’s got two kids and a great family, I get excited for those people, too. I ultimately love to hear from those guys when they give me a call, shoot me a text, take some time to FaceTime with me, whatever it may be, and or come visit. That stuff makes me feel very blessed to have those opportunities.”