Liberty University cancels 2020 fall commencement

Liberty University's 2020 commencement, previously scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, is canceled. In a news release issued Tuesday the university said a celebration of the Class of 2020 will be held at next year's graduation on May 14 and 15, 2021. All 2020 graduates and their guests will be invited to the 2021 commencement.

“We want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority. At this time, we feel that the COVID-19 situation has not changed enough for us to host such a large number of people on our campus,” the release said.

Visit the schools commencement webpage or email Commencement@liberty.edu for more information.

