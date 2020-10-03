Liberty University enrollment spikes, despite statewide drop in new college students

Total enrollment at Liberty University this fall, including new students at the school’s vast online program, jumped nearly 12% over last year, according to early estimates from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Liberty’s explosive growth came as the number of students enrolled in Virginia's public and private nonprofit institutions dropped by 1.3% — or 6,658 students — during the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We don't take it for granted and we don’t take it lightly that people choose to invest themselves with us,” Liberty spokesperson Scott Lamb said. “We’re thankful for that and we hope we can serve them well.”

As Liberty records an influx of new students, other local colleges and universities have seen enrollment fall or inch up only slightly.

Enrollment this semester fell nearly 9% at the University of Lynchburg, 8.3% at Randolph College and 7.5% at Central Virginia Community College. Meanwhile, Sweet Briar College in Amherst County saw enrollment tick up almost 2%, according to SCHEV estimates.

Liberty, which operates one of the largest online education programs in the country, has pitched itself as a top destination for those looking to pursue a college degree amid the global health threat.