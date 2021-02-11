Liberty University offers Lynchburg rent-free space for mass COVID-19 vaccinations

As health care workers wait for supply to increase, the center will serve as a central location for inoculating essential workers and other residents currently eligible for the vaccine. Friday will mark the first time vaccines will be administered at the center. About 100 essential employees are scheduled to get a shot.

The center will largely be staffed by paramedics with the Lynchburg Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Greg Wormser. The site will feature at least nine different vaccination stations but could expand to 18 stations if enough vaccines and volunteers become available.

At first, residents will need to schedule an appointment at the center, but eventually officials hope to open the building to walk-in visits. The site is expected to be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials are aiming for efficiency. The site is large enough to vaccinate between 5,000 to 6,000 people in a single day. Wormser said residents can expect to spend as little as about 20 to 25 minutes at the center after first walking through the front doors.

“We don't want people here longer than they have to be here,” he said.