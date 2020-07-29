Liberty University receives preliminary guidance from Bedford County to pursue New London Airport expansion

Mitchell said that might be a possibility, should Liberty create a new proposal.

“If you want to pare back one, and do a combination of both, I think that’s probably doable,” Mitchell said.

Liberty may work with Mitchell and the county to calculate how much could be done at New London Airport while remaining in the 50% expansion limit.

Deter said Liberty is still actively pursuing expansion of the airport, and through Tuesday's meeting he received some guidelines to get the ball rolling. Runway expansion, he said, is a priority, primarily for safety reasons.

Several residents who live near the New London Airport voiced concerns over lack of transparency and communication between Liberty University, county officials, and residents who may be impacted by the airport expansion throughout the process.

“People don’t know [what’s going on]. People need to be informed,” said Ellissa Bowen, of Forest, during a public comment period at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. Bowen said she wants her community to have representation through this process.