After months of back-and-forth filings, Jerry Falwell Jr. and his attorneys were present in federal court Tuesday morning to give their arguments as the former Liberty University president seeks about $8.6 million in retirement benefits.

On March 8, Falwell and counsel filed a federal lawsuit claiming the school he steered as president from May 2007 to August 2020 has “wrongfully denied and withheld benefits” set forth in his retirement plan, bringing the action against the university and the executive committee of the board of trustees at LU as the plan administrators for the Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (SERP).

In 2019, Liberty and Falwell began negotiation on a new employment agreement, as the seven-year agreement signed in 2012 came to a close. The 2019 employment agreement was similar, with one key distinction being SERP.

On July 1, 2020, the account was credited with an amount of nearly $7.6 million and each June 30, the account was credited with an investment return at the annual rate of 6%, totaling about $8.6 million as of July 1, 2022, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg by Falwell on March 8.

Scott Oostdyk, arguing on behalf of LU on Tuesday, said in court the backdrop of “why we’re here” is the Liberty Way, referencing Falwell’s departure Aug. 25, 2020 and the events leading up to it. The Liberty Way is a code of conduct for students at the Christian-based university Falwell’s famous father, the late Jerry Falwell, launched 52 years ago.

One distinct event Oostdyk mentioned in his argument was Falwell’s wife, Becki Falwell and accusations of an affair with Giancarlo Granda — an estranged business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr. which was at the center of the 2022 Hulu documentary “God Forbid.”

Oostdyk argued Falwell kept LU in the dark about the growing turmoil from the affair, consistent with Liberty’s April 4 filing in response to the federal lawsuit.

According to an April 4 filing from the university, Granda and Becki Falwell’s relationship began fracturing around 2014, leading to Granda “building currency” such as storing of text messages and photos.

LU alleges, in a state court case against Falwell, the sexual and business intertwining between Becki Falwell and Granda started as an immoral side “frolic.”

LU also claims in the filing that Falwell suppressed he had enabled sexual relations between his wife Becki Falwell and Ginacarlo Granda and also facilitated and shielded the “adulterous conduct,” taking leave of “the good judgment expected of the leader.”

Falwell would respond June 30, 2020 through text message refusing to “endure any further extortion” and this communication took place nearly a month previous to when Falwell negotiated the July 22, 2020 SERP and Rabbi Trust from Liberty, the filing states.

Also referencing the 2022 Hulu documentary and news coverage which Oostdyk described in court as the “Kamikaze” route, he further said the situation put Liberty “at risk” and is “inconsistent with the Liberty Way.”

LU is currently arguing these facts in a state court case, which Oostdyk also argues is parallel to the current federal case of Falwell seeking benefits.

“I would say there’s a complete parallel between this and the state case,” he said.

With the state case present, which LU filed on April 15, 2021 — seeking to redress damages stemming from Falwell’s 2020 departure and the former president negotiating SERP benefits without the university knowing the extent of the affair — Oostdyk argued the university had right to deny benefits under section 9(i) of the Rabbi Trust.

That section, he argued, permits LU to hold back payment from Falwell while any dispute exists between the parties.

Oostdyk argued if the university “knew all of the facts,” it wouldn’t have agreed to the SERP, describing the relationship and the associated events as the “world’s entertainment” in court.

Falwell’s attorney, Vernon E. Inge Jr. said granting the former president’s retirement benefit “is not a difficult decision,” stating the university has the obligation to pay.

Inge said in his rebuttal the university accepted Falwell’s resignation without cause, which satisfies the terms of the 2019 employment agreement and SERP.

Inge said section 9(i) of the Rabbi Trust is in place to protect the trustee if it gets sued and added LU had options at the time of Falwell’s resignation.

He said LU could have left him on administrative leave and reviewed the intended resignation, but instead accepted the resignation without cause.

“The argument is flawed from the very beginning,” he said.

“It’s not like they didn’t have any options,” Inge said, adding LU can’t determine resignation for cause after accepting it.

Oostdyk said LU didn’t know the facts in negotiating retirement benefits and used a tree analogy in explaining the parallels of the state and federal litigation involving Falwell.

“One tree has everything and we’re here in another, to get a fresh judge and look at some documents,” Oostdyk added. “There’s a judge overlooking the facts in the state court, let them do their job. Why are we starting a second tree?”

Inge doubled down on his position that Falwell met all the requirements agreed upon in the SERP, stating LU is trying to argue there is a dispute under section 9(i) and rescind resignation which he said the word “rescission” is not in the agreement or the state case.

“Mr. Falwell has a real chance of never having remedy if you abstain,” he said.

Falwell was silent throughout Tuesday’s proceeding, rocking back in forth in his chair.

A decision wasn’t announced Tuesday, as the judge will issue a written opinion at a later date.