COVID-19 cases at Liberty University decline as region sees cases rise

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 89 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decline of 32 from the 121 reported last week.
University officials have instructed 739 students and employees to quarantine, down from about 850 asked to quarantine last week, according to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly.
Although the University of Lynchburg briefly saw its active cases fall to zero last week there are 12 active COVID-19 cases among students and two active cases among faculty and staff members as of Thursday.
Central Virginia Community College has reported two positive cases among its students and one positive case among its employees in the last two weeks while Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, reports no active cases among its about 400 students and employees.
The drop at Liberty has come as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, has registered an increase in positive cases.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. A week earlier, on Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.
There are 33 outbreaks in the district. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. One outbreak is at a college or university and three are at K-12 schools, although none of those have been identified. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows 0.39% of the entire campus population is currently sick with COVID-19.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the last 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19.
But health experts have warned due to a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Liberty has not required students to take COVID-19 tests but has made them available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms.
Acting President Jerry Prevo said Friday he had tested negative for the coronavirus after attending a White House ceremony on Sept. 26 linked to several positive cases. Eleven people who attended the outdoor ceremony, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have since tested positive.
A university spokesperson did not respond when asked if Prevo was quarantining, but photos posted to Prevo's Twitter profile show him attending a Liberty football game on Oct. 3 with his wife. Neither are shown wearing masks.
Liberty’s dashboard shows that, as of Wednesday, 277 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 309 commuter students and 153 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 376 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 315 commuter students and 158 employees had been asked to quarantine.
In all, 475 students and 31 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has not disclosed the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
According to University of Lynchburg's daily coronavirus update, 24 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 343 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
