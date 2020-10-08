COVID-19 cases at Liberty University decline as region sees cases rise

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 89 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decline of 32 from the 121 reported last week.

University officials have instructed 739 students and employees to quarantine, down from about 850 asked to quarantine last week, according to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly.

Although the University of Lynchburg briefly saw its active cases fall to zero last week there are 12 active COVID-19 cases among students and two active cases among faculty and staff members as of Thursday.

Central Virginia Community College has reported two positive cases among its students and one positive case among its employees in the last two weeks while Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, reports no active cases among its about 400 students and employees.

The drop at Liberty has come as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, has registered an increase in positive cases.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. A week earlier, on Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.