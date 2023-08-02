Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday accusing the school of trademark infringement a little more than a week after he was in federal court seeking retirement benefits.

Falwell claims in the lawsuit this action arose from Liberty’s “unauthorized exploitation” of the “Jerry Falwell” trademark — owned by the Dr. Jerry L. Falwell Family Trust — and “the name, picture and/or portrait” in advertising and promoting the university, without consulting with the Falwell family and the without authorization of the trust.

The lawsuit further claims the “Jerry Falwell” trademark has been used in a manner “that is likely to leave consumers confused as to the relationship between Liberty University and the Jerry Falwell brand and the Falwell Family Trust.”

Plaintiffs Jerry L. Falwell Family Trust and Jerry Falwell Jr. demand a jury trial to review these claims and also monetary relief, such as in the form of compensatory damages, statutory damages or punitive damages under Virginia law.

The founder of the school initially built his brand through religious programming on radio and television, reaching Americans weekly for decades, while also authoring books, newsletters and other publications, according to the lawsuit.

In 1956, Falwell founded Thomas Road Baptist Church and in the same year, established “The Old Time Gospel Hour,” which the lawsuit said became a nationally syndicated radio and television program, running until his death in 2007.

“From no later than 1971 and continuing throughout the rest of his lifetime, Dr. Falwell regularly and consistently used his name, Jerry Falwell, as a trademark in commerce in connection with multiple commercial pursuits relating to religious goods and services,” the lawsuit states, adding the pursuits collectively generated “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

On Jan. 14, 2003, Falwell Sr. applied to register his name as a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and on Jan. 10, 2006, the office registered his name as a trademark, according to the filing.

After his death, ownership of the trademark, including Falwell’s rights to his name and image, was passed to the Falwell Family Trust, which the suit claims LU acknowledged in a written statement.

The trust was left to the benefit of his three children, and Falwell Jr. became a trustee, according to the lawsuit.

Falwell Jr. claims the trademark continues to be used in the fields of religious education and instruction; with the related “Falwell.com” mark, in connection with the goods and services of Thomas Road Worldwide; the upcoming “Jerry Falwell Center;” and throughout the 2021 Liberty Journal, a magazine the university releases each fall.

The lawsuit claims in or around October 2021, LU used the trademark in advertising and promoting plans to expand the Hancock Welcome Center — a visitor center where guests and prospective students begin their campus tour — with a new wing named the “Jerry Falwell Center” as a way to advertise and promote the university to consumers of higher education, thus creating “false association with Jerry Falwell brand and the Falwell Family Trust.”

The lawsuit also references the Liberty Journal issue from November 2021 with a photo of Falwell Sr. on the cover and the inside pages of the issue containing “at least seven” additional photos of the school’s founder and “numerous references” to him and the upcoming center.

An article from the magazine, “From His Own Hand,” references a six-month project, beginning in the summer 2020, during which LU’s marketing department analyzed the founder’s handwriting using personal sermon notes.

The project helped the university create a masthead on the cover of the magazine, in his handwriting, appearing “nearly a dozen times” throughout the issue, the lawsuit claims.

The journal includes a picture of the upcoming Jerry Falwell Center.

The suit also references the “self-guided tour” on its campus, which claims LU used footprint engravings made from a pair of the founder’s shoes and promoted the tour using his footprints in advertising and promotional materials.

The lawsuit claims all of those are examples of LU using the “Jerry Falwell” trademark without authorization.

In a news release announcing the filed suit, Jerry Falwell Jr. issued the following statement:

“Liberty announced it is spending approximately $35 million of student tuition money on an ostentatious Disneyesque shrine, including an interactive hologram. I asked the University to stop improperly using my father’s intellectual property and sent the University leadership a proposed license agreement that would cover the Jerry Falwell Center, assuming there was meaningful consultation with the family about the use of my father’s intellectual property. Unfortunately, they chose to continue using it without authorization, and in an undignified manner that seems to attempt to aggrandize and deify my father in a fawning way that he would never have wanted or approved. It really is the ‘Jerry First Center’ blatantly ignoring the fact that my father was known for producing millions of ‘Jesus First’ lapel pins free of charge for anyone to wear.”

On behalf of Liberty University, an unspecified spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The university prefers not to comment on active litigation but some context is helpful, here. Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr. founded Liberty University in 1971. His name is synonymous with Liberty University, and for decades has been used across campus, including on buildings such as the Jerry Falwell Museum and the Jerry Falwell Library. This lawsuit is in response to a specific request by Mr. Falwell, one trustee of the Falwell Family Trust, for the university to pay $7 million for his permission to continue to use the name of Liberty’s founder for the next four years. Included in his demand is the expectation that, in effect, former president Falwell would also have total editorial control of Liberty’s use of the name of Liberty’s founder. The university declined the request; so, this lawsuit was filed by Mr. Falwell. Liberty University is confident it will ultimately prevail in this case and the university will be able to maintain its use of the name of its founder.”