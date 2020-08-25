Falwell confirms resignation, calls departure 'a relief'

Falwell, who was placed on an indefinite leave of absence two weeks ago after posting a controversial image on social media, was thrust back into the spotlight this week after a former business partner claimed he had a yearslong affair with the evangelical leader and his wife — a claim Falwell denies.

In an 11 p.m. Monday statement released several hours before Falwell’s final resignation, Liberty’s interim leadership said recent revelations about Falwell “made it clear that it would not be in the best interest of the University for him to return from leave and serve as President.”

The decision to step down in the face of board pressure marks a dramatic fall for the 58-year-old son and namesake of Liberty’s late founder, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr.

Under his leadership, the younger Falwell has seen the university grow to new heights, with record student enrollment and an endowment of $1.6 billion. His decision to endorse Donald Trump’s successful presidential bid in 2016 solidified his status as a conservative powerbroker.

But for much of the last year, Falwell has been dogged by an avalanche of scandals, ranging from accusations of self-dealing to claims of racism.