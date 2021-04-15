Falwell Jr.'s son, Trey, no longer employed by Liberty University

Nearly eight months after Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University amid allegations of a personal scandal, the university confirmed Thursday his oldest son no longer is employed there.

Jerry “Trey” Falwell III served as vice president of university support services and was considered a member of the school’s senior leadership.

Scott Lamb, LU's senior vice president of communications and public engagement, confirmed to The News & Advance Thursday that Trey Falwell no longer is employed by the university.

Lamb did not disclose when this development occurred, nor the circumstances that led to it.

Trey Falwell's departure was first reported by the Politico website on Wednesday.

Last week, LU announced Jonathan Falwell, Thomas Road Baptist Church's senior pastor, would be the new campus pastor, replacing David Nasser, who announced his resignation effective at the end of the semester.

