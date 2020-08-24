Falwell's future with the institution his father founded, murkier than ever

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s future at evangelical Liberty University was unclear late Monday, with a senior school official saying he had resigned from his leadership post but Falwell telling at least one news outlet he does not plan to leave permanently.

Attorneys for Falwell and attorneys for the school were negotiating the details of a possible departure late Monday, according to a person close to the school’s of board trustees who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it.

A formal announcement from the school was expected Monday, according to the school official, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it. The disclosure of Falwell’s resignation followed the publication of news stories about his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.

But Virginia Business, a specialty publication that covers the state's economic activity, reported that Falwell, who was on an indefinite leave of absence, said in a phone interview Monday he has not agreed to leave the post permanently, nor does he plan to.

Falwell, an ardent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, did not return a call from the AP seeking comment or respond to texts Monday.