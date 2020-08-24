Falwell's future with the institution his father founded, murkier than ever

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s future at evangelical Liberty University was unclear late Monday, with a senior school official saying he had resigned from his leadership post but Falwell telling at least one news outlet he does not plan to leave permanently.
Attorneys for Falwell and attorneys for the school were negotiating the details of a possible departure late Monday, according to a person close to the school’s of board trustees who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it.
A formal announcement from the school was expected Monday, according to the school official, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it. The disclosure of Falwell’s resignation followed the publication of news stories about his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.
But Virginia Business, a specialty publication that covers the state's economic activity, reported that Falwell, who was on an indefinite leave of absence, said in a phone interview Monday he has not agreed to leave the post permanently, nor does he plan to.
Falwell, an ardent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, did not return a call from the AP seeking comment or respond to texts Monday.
The uncertainty developed a day after Falwell issued a statement to The Washington Examiner publicly disclosing that his wife had an extramarital affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship “to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies.”
***
In an extraordinary 1,200-word statement provided to The Washington Examiner, Falwell said the alleged extortion scheme inflicted a traumatic emotional toll and prompted him to seek help from “mental health professionals.”
"Over the course of the last few months this person's behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public," Falwell wrote in the statement, adding that he remains "fully devoted" to his wife.
Falwell denied participating in the affair and, in his statement, did not identify the man.
The Reuters story cites text messages and audio recordings, which Granda said shows Falwell was aware of the relationship. Granda denied attempting to extort the Falwells, according to the report.
The revelations came as Falwell faced mounting scrutiny at Liberty University, where class began on Monday.
Earlier this month, Falwell agreed to take an indefinite paid leave of absence after apologizing for posting — and quickly deleting — a photo showing him with his pants partially unzipped and his arm around a woman with her pants also partially unzipped.
Falwell has said the photo was taken during a costume party while on vacation and the woman standing next to him was his wife’s assistant.
Last week, Liberty’s board of trustees announced it was investigating “various rumors and claims” about Falwell as it weighs firing the man who has helmed the religious institution since 2007. Allen McFarland, the board’s interim chair, declined to comment on the revelations Monday.
***
In his statement, Falwell said he and Becki Falwell first met Granda more than eight years ago while on vacation. The couple was “impressed by his initiative” and agreed to help him launch his business career after he suggested “a local real estate opportunity.”
In its accompanying story, the Examiner identified the man as Granda, who at the time was a 21-year-old pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
In 2017, Politico reported that the Falwells invested $1.8 million to open a youth hostel in Miami Beach with Granda in a management role.
The property deal later led to a legal battle over the hostel's ownership. Last year, Falwell agreed to pay an undisclosed settlement to Gordon Bello, a high school friend of Granda's who claimed Falwell had promised him a share of the property.
Years after the alleged affair ended, Falwell wrote, Granda tried to extort the family.
According to the Examiner, Falwell's team provided the conservative outlet with emails and text messages that the team said substantiated the extortion claim. The article, however, does not cite any emails or texts.
In a statement to the Examiner, Granda refuted the allegations, calling them “defamatory."
“The Falwell’s [sic] attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last-minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks desperation. The WHOLE truth will come out,” Granda, who could not be reached for comment, told the Examiner.
In the Reuters story published Monday, Granda said he tried to negotiate a buyout from his business arrangement with the Falwells after their relationship frayed. Granda described the affair as consensual but said he now believes the Falwells took advantage of him.
“Whether it was immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof, it was this ‘mindset’ that the Falwells likely detected in deciding that I was the ideal target for their sexual escapades,” Granda told Reuters.
***
While on leave, Falwell is not allowed to use any of the powers of the university presidency and is barred from communicating with employees to manage, direct or interfere with university operations while on leave. He may, however, be called on for “consultation” by Acting President Jerry Prevo, the university said last week.
Some former and current Liberty students who have been publicly critical of Falwell in the past said the recent accusations only strengthen their belief that he should not be reinstated as president.
“This story perfectly encapsulates the bigger picture of Falwell’s leadership,” Calum Best, a former member of Liberty’s student government who graduated in May, said on Twitter. “He fails, then he lies, then blames other people for his failings, and finally twists Scripture to demand your pity for his unashamedly hypocritical lifestyle.”
Best is the co-founder of Save71, a group of four former Liberty students lobbying the school to permanently terminate Falwell. The group has called on the university to appoint an independent committee to search for a new president and to directly address “the damage President Falwell has done to Liberty.”
Despite the avalanche of unflattering stories in recent months, Falwell still enjoys significant support from a large number of Liberty alums, current students and faculty members.
Craig Storrs, who holds an undergraduate and graduate degree from Liberty, worked with Falwell as a member of the school’s student government. Storrs, who graduated in 2015, said Falwell embodies the principle of “love thy neighbor” and that he believes Falwell is the right man to lead the school.
Still, Storrs said he recognizes the need for the board to investigate the claims made about Falwell. He is concerned outside pressure from Falwell’s political opponents could distort that process.
“What needs to happen is a deliberative investigation by the board. If Jerry needs time off to deal with his mental health issues, I commend him for that,” he said. “But in the end ... the board needs to not be swayed by the press, politics or personal feelings. They need to be swayed by the facts.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
