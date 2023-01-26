Former dean, Liberty University clash in $20M lawsuit

A former Liberty University official is suing the school for what he alleges is an unlawful termination for engaging in whistleblower activities. The university, in a motion to dismiss the suit filed this week in Lynchburg Circuit Court, seeks to have the litigation tossed out.

The plaintiff, Bedford County resident John Robert Markley, filed the suit Nov. 17 seeking $20 million in damages and a jury trial. The complaint alleges his June 24 firing was in retaliation for being a whistle-blower on a range of activities the suit states were improper.

Markley was hired by LU in 2008 as an adjunct member of the faculty and he became a full-time employee there in March 2017, beginning what was the first of several roles he held in LU’s administration, according to the suit.

He most recently was administrative dean for academic operations, a role responsible for overseeing critical operations needs such as personnel/human resources functions and administration of compensation, among other duties, the complaint states. Markley was a senior administrator within the Office of the Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Scott Hicks.

The suit alleges Markley witnessed numerous improprieties and “many acts by LU officials regarding the fundamental management of the entire corporation” and his position provided “an eye-opening perspective on the inner workings of a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that operated to maximize profits without ethics and at the expense of the truth and those willing to fight for it, and to the detriment of students, and professors.”

A statement from the college said the allegations Markley has raised are without merit.

"The university believes the Court will agree," the statement reads.

The suit states Markley reported “disturbing violations” of state and federal laws to LU leadership, including his supervisors, and law enforcement officials and alleges for those efforts he was fired. The complaint states he was interviewed for an hour and a half by lawyers representing the college and disclosed “a litany of improper activities he witnessed at LU,” provided verbal statements and submitted hundreds of pages of information related to “LU’s wrongdoing” to multiple federal authorities.

“Dr. Markley reported those issues as he had a good faith belief that they were violations of the law and doing so was in the best interest of the institution, its students, and its academic programs,” the lawsuit reads.

Liberty's statement said the college will file a point-by-point refutation of the allegations beginning with the fact that Markley was let go as a result of an administrative reorganization. The suit alleges the reorganization claim was a "masked retaliation."

"Dr. Markley's separation was wholly unrelated to any allegation of misconduct," LU's statement said. "Liberty only learned of his communication with a Federal agency several months after his separation from the university. We are confident that any fair and impartial review of his claim will determine that the allegations in his complaint are simply inaccurate or false."

A motion to dismiss the case filed Monday by attorneys representing LU states Markley failed to plead facts showing that he in good faith reported a violation of any federal or state law or regulation to a supervisor or to any governmental body or law enforcement official.

Markley’s complaint is insufficient on its face under state code “because he fails to enumerate any instance in which he raised a violation of an identifiable federal or state law or regulation to Liberty," the motion states.

A graduate of LU’s undergraduate program and divinity school, Markley began voicing his concerns as early as 2018 but engaged in an increasing number of protected reports in the years and months leading to his firing, the lawsuit states.

The suit includes a summary of alleged improper activities by the college, including the following:

unjust enrichment due to “potentially fraudulent management of a network of charitable organizations by LU” as well as corporate subsidiaries of the college and implementation of faculty textbook selections and sales;

improper use of LU assets such as a jet airplane;

improper financial account activities and transactions in the Department of Academic Affairs and the Provost Office budget;

improper acts to thwart and/or obstruct the aims of Title IX and corrective measures to combat sexual assault on campus;

an improper compensation scheme for college business executives;

intentional misrepresentation of acceptance rates and enrollment numbers for improper financial gain;

intentional concealment of assets and revenue through the use of third-party business entities;

conflicts of interest related to parties hired to allegedly investigate incidents of wrongdoing at the college;

retaliatory actions against LU employees;

misrepresentations to the public and to accreditors regarding college’s academic programs; and

intentional destruction of likely relevant evidence and improper and incorrect information regarding employee data submitted to federal customs and immigration officials.

The college’s motion to dismiss the suit states Markley claims to have submitted protected reports but the list of alleged improper activities is notable in failing to specify a single federal or state law or regulation that the plaintiff asserted was being violated.

The motion states Markley’s “vague and nonspecific” allegations are the type of assertions that Virginia courts do not accept and the suit fails to allege material facts that constitute a cause of action against LU under state code. It also states Markley’s suit further lacks specificity regarding the person to whom, if anyone, the plaintiff submitted the alleged multiple reports of unlawful violations.

The motion further states as a matter of law the complaint is insufficient on its face to constitute a cause of action under state code because he fails to allege when he reported any violation of law.

“Liberty cannot even ascertain whether Plaintiff’s alleged reports fell within the statute of limitations,” the motion states.

Markley’s suit states he performed his work in exemplary fashion and at least met, if not exceeded, the legitimate business expectations of LU and at no time did he receive workplace discipline or a performance improvement plan from the college. His suit argues he was fired due to his legally protected acts and in violation of state law.

Liberty University in court documents is requesting an evidentiary hearing for the court to consider additional evidence, the suit be dismissed with prejudice and to be awarded costs and attorney’s fees incurred in defending the suit.

A hearing date on the civil matter has not yet been set in Lynchburg Circuit Court, according to court records.

In an email seeking comment, Thomas Strelka, Markley's attorney, said "Liberty University does not practice what it preaches."

"The defense motions are as threatening as warm tea," Strelka said in the email. "We look forward to advancing this matter to a very public trial so that Liberty University’s foul play may be known to the world."

LU's statement said the college wished Markley well, adding: "We are confident that the university has treated him appropriately and look forward to vigorously defending against these unfounded claims."