Former executive VP files $8M discrimination lawsuit against Liberty University

Hired to be Liberty University’s executive vice president of management efficiencies and diversity and claiming he was fired four months later, Kelvin Edwards is suing the university for more than $8 million and accusing it of racial discrimination.

Edwards, previously a wide receiver with LU and the NFL, was hired last July into a position that was created for him, he claimed in a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court.

The hire came amid a number of resignations by Black LU employees and three Black student athletes transferring out, prompted in large part by tweets from then-president Jerry Falwell Jr. decried as racist, which he later apologized for.

The university offered Edwards a $250,000 annual salary plus a $1,500 monthly vehicle allowance, scholarships for him and his family and “construction of a new home for Mr. Edwards and his family on Liberty Mountain,” according to the lawsuit. To take the position, he agreed to move his family from Texas, where he operated a car dealership and his wife worked as a teacher, since he said the university committed to keeping him on for at least 10 years or until his retirement.