Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at LU

Liberty University’s Military Appreciation Month continued Friday with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at convocation.
Liberty’s Military Appreciation Month expanded from a weeklong event to encompass the entire month of November, according to the university. It aims to show support and appreciation for those serving or who previously served in the U.S. military, as well as their families.
Liberty University currently has more than 30,000 active duty military service members enrolled, said Pastor Jonathan Falwell.
A U.S. military veteran and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Class of 1986, Pompeo served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall and served with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the U.S. Army’s Fourth Infantry Division. He is a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and served as Secretary of State under former President Donald Trump from April 2018 until January 2021.
At Liberty, Pompeo paid tribute to fellow veterans and active duty military members. In his address, he highlighted four virtues he said made the nation, its leaders and service members great: vision, hope, gratitude, and forgiveness.
Pompeo urged everyone to remember and honor the sacrifices made by Americans in the past that paved the way for liberties, from young Continental soldiers dying at the Battle of Yorktown, where British forces surrendered during the American Revolution, to the contributions of Native Americans and those born into slavery who risked their lives helping to organize the Underground Railroad.
In his address, he encouraged everyone to seek truth, hold to their Christian faith in all acts of public service, and honor the documents and values he said the United States was founded upon, for, he said, that is when the nation is strongest.
“We wanted the world to know that this nation cares about humanity, and while we would put America first, we were always working to make sure that every living being was protected,” Pompeo said, reflecting on his career and his evangelical Christian faith. “That we knew that governments that promoted religious freedom in their nation and who protected their own religious freedom at home would treat those human beings in a way that the Lord would have wanted them treated.”
Liberty University’s Office of Military Affairs, which specifically focuses on assisting active duty military members, service member dependents and veteran students, helped coordinate November’s military appreciation events, many of which are sports events on campus.