Gill, Edwards returning to Liberty University as executive vice presidents of diversity

The 57-year-old Gill spent the 2019 football season as the executive director of student-athlete and staff development at the University of Arkansas. He coached Liberty for seven seasons (2012 to 2018), compiled a 47-35 record, and led the Flames to three important milestones: the first postseason appearance in 2014 in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs; the first victory over a Power Five program, a 48-45 triumph at Baylor in the 2017 season opener; and a 6-6 record in the inaugural FBS season in 2018.

The university also announced Gill’s wife, Gayle, will be joining the university as a new employee and ministry partner by assisting with the university’s vision for diversity and inclusion.

Gill, in a statement released by the university, revealed he had been in discussions with Falwell since November about returning to a role in development. Gill added he called Falwell in June to discuss changing the position to diversity and inclusion.

“I am thrilled to be returning and to serve in my new role,” Gill said in the statement. “I have long shared a vision with President Falwell about increasing the minority population at Liberty and building a program where we build leaders among all racial groups.”