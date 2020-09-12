Health expert: Liberty University needs more testing to find asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

But Gateley has not recommended Liberty ramp up testing in part because of the challenges serial testing poses. With such a large student population, and with routine contact between students and city residents, the university would need to perform hundreds or thousands of tests several times a month to find asymptomatic cases.

“You just don’t know,” Gateley said. “And unless you did a whole lot of testing, and did it right, you're not going to know.”

Liberty has contracted with Central Virginia Family Physicians to run its health center, which is sending test samples to LabCorp, a commercial lab, to be processed. CVFP President Thomas Eppes said last month LabCorp would likely be overwhelmed if Liberty attempted to test each student at the same time.

CVFP has purchased multiple rapid COVID-19 testing machines to be used at Liberty’s health center. But the machines, which are about the size of a coffee maker and can return results for four tests in under an hour, have not yet been delivered due to a manufacturing delay.

In response to written questions, Keith Anderson, executive director of the Health & Wellness Office of Liberty University, rejected the suggestion that an increase in testing would help the school manage the virus’ spread on campus.