Hundreds of students call on Liberty University to close Falkirk Center

“When an organization like [the Falkirk Center] is attached to Liberty, it impacts the reputation of not just our school, but our students as well,” Constance Schneider, the student body president, wrote in a series of tweets on Dec. 22. “We have had dozens of conversations with students who are embarrassed to claim the name of our school due to the rhetoric that comes from this center.”

Fellows and employees at the center have defended Falkirk’s aggressive approach and have pledged to continue the center’s mission “to promote, preserve, and defend American values through continuous cultural renewal and political engagement.”

“As long as politics results in real policies concerning the life of the unborn, marriage, family, Religious Liberty, education, economic freedom — even the air we breath — then Christians should always be engaged in politics,” Ryan Helfenbein, the center’s executive director, wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Abdication and abandonment is disobedience to God.”

In a statement, the university said that despite its detractors the Falkirk Center has “received hundreds of supportive emails from students, parents of students, faculty, and donors.”