Jerry Falwell Jr. drops defamation suit against Liberty University

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a lawsuit alleging the evangelical Christian institution he led for 13 years defamed him after he resigned in scandal this summer.

Lawyers for Falwell notified Lynchburg Circuit Court on Wednesday that their client will not pursue his claim that the school damaged his reputation by repeating what he labeled as lies about his participation in an extramarital affair involving his wife and a former business partner.

Judge James Watson granted the motion, terminating the suit without prejudice. Watson’s ruling leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar suit at a later date. Under Virginia law, a plaintiff is allowed one nonsuit.

Court documents filed in the case give no indication why Falwell opted to withdraw the lawsuit. It is unclear if he intends to eventually revive the suit. Falwell, his attorneys and a Liberty spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comments Thursday.

Falwell stepped down as president and chancellor of Liberty in August following a string of personal scandals, including a stunning allegation he and his wife, Becki Falwell, had a yearslong affair with Giancarlo Granda, a now-estranged business partner.

