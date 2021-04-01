Lawsuit claims LU urges conversion therapy for LGBTQ students, seeks end to Title IX exemption

Conversion therapy purports to change a person's sexuality or gender identity. It was banned last year to use on minors in Virginia and is banned or admonished by a number of professional organizations, such as the American Medical Association.

Wilson isn’t the first to speak up about LU’s “Armor Bearers” meeting group, described by LU as one that “helps male students struggling with same-sex attraction and sex addiction,” according to the suit. Others have spoken about their experience with the group over the past few years to various news outlets, such as The Guardian and Religion News Service.

“Even if I was comfortable as a gay man and even if I accepted myself, I would never have come out because of how homophobic the campus is,” Wilson is quoted as saying in the lawsuit.

A representative for LU did not respond to a request for comment.

Another former LU student, Mackenzie McCann, said the university’s culture enables and encourages students to hurl homophobic insults, and McCann left after one semester in 2018 “for my own emotional safety,” the lawsuit reads. McCann, who is nonbinary, said their “queer identity was demonized as something evil.”