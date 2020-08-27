Liberty University campus pastor apologizes for Falwell's 'sinful' behavior

But he stressed that any accountability must be paired with “extravagant grace and forgiveness.”

“It's okay to call sin, sin,” he said. “You know why? Because it is the only way to actually start to deal with it. It is not love to simply stay in the dark, and not call shameful what God calls shameful. And if we're not willing to stand on that truth, then what in the world are we calling ourselves Christians for in the first place?”

Falwell has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing during his tenure. In a brief interview Thursday, he disputed the suggestion that he had sinned.

"I called Nasser and asked him exactly what sin I committed," Falwell said. "He couldn't and wouldn't answer. He just hung up and now won't answer."

Nasser confirmed Falwell's account in a statement after the initial online publication of this story.

"It is true that Jerry Falwell called me and that I hung up the phone," Nasser said. "The reason I did so was because it quickly became clear that he was not interested in an actual, sincere discussion about his sin. I love Jerry and Becki and would welcome a genuine conversation."