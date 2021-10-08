Liberty University celebrates homecoming as it marks 50 years

Bream graduated from Liberty in 1993 with a Business degree, afterward earning a juris doctorate with honors from Florida State University College of Law. She is now the anchor of FOX News Channel’s "FOX News @ Night," a chief legal correspondent for the network and host of FOX News Radio podcast, “Livin’ the Bream.”

Bream opened her address with observations of how the campus has grown and changed since she graduated, specifically noting improvement in the menus and lodging. She described her dormitory as essentially an “aluminum shed with bunk beds,” with one pay phone and a communal shower down the hall.

She also said she met her husband of 25 years at Liberty University, a significant way the institution touched her life.

Bream went on to share a testimony of a health struggle she experienced that led her to wrestle with a dark time and deep depression, but it was an experience she said taught her to rely on her faith. She encouraged students going through a difficult time not to retreat into a shell but to reach out to loved ones for support and to lean into their faith, saying God would be with them through every valley.