Liberty University COVID-19 cases fall to 66

At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. No one is in quarantine as of Wednesday.

Central Virginia Community College has reported two positive cases among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.

The drop in active cases at Liberty has come as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the average number of new daily infections nearly double over the last two weeks.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 67.29 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.

There are 35 outbreaks in the district, up from the 33 outbreaks reported by health officials last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. One outbreak is at a college or university and three are at K-12 schools, although none of those have been identified. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.