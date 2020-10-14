Liberty University COVID-19 cases fall to 66

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 66 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, continuing a monthlong trend of declining cases at the private religious institution.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 56 students and 10 employees are currently sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last week, the university reported 89 active cases among students and employees. Liberty reported a peak number of active cases — 141 — on Sept. 16.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have instructed 728 students and employees to quarantine this week, down slightly from the 739 asked to quarantine last week.
The University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported 15 active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and three active cases among faculty and staff members. Last week, the school reported 12 active student cases and two active faculty and staff cases.
According to University of Lynchburg’s daily coronavirus update, 26 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 386 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. No one is in quarantine as of Wednesday.
Central Virginia Community College has reported two positive cases among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.
The drop in active cases at Liberty has come as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the average number of new daily infections nearly double over the last two weeks.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 67.29 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.
There are 35 outbreaks in the district, up from the 33 outbreaks reported by health officials last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. One outbreak is at a college or university and three are at K-12 schools, although none of those have been identified. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows 0.29% of the entire campus population is currently sick with COVID-19.
University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19.
But health experts have warned because of a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre- symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Liberty students are not required to take COVID-19 tests during the fall semester. But the university has made tests available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms.
Liberty’s dashboard shows, as of Wednesday, 255 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 320 commuter students and 153 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 277 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 309 commuter students and 153 employees had been asked to quarantine.
In all, 526 students and 47 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has not disclosed the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
