Liberty University employees spent $85,000 on campaign donations, shattering spending records

Liberty University employees donated nearly $85,000 to candidates for federal office in the two years before the 2020 general election, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission.

The political spending, according to a review of campaign finance records by The News & Advance, is the most ever collectively donated in an election cycle by faculty and staff members who work at the evangelical Christian institution.

The record number of donations, made in the runup to a national election that saw an unprecedented level of campaign contributions and the highest voter turnout in more than a century, amounts to more than six times what Liberty employees gave before the 2016 election and nearly 10 times what they spent ahead of the 2018 congressional midterm races.

The vast majority of the donations made by Liberty employees this cycle — at least $79,524 — went to a bevy of conservative causes and Republican-backed campaigns across the country, including in states as far away as Colorado and California.