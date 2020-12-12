Liberty University employees spent $85,000 on campaign donations, shattering spending records

Liberty University employees donated nearly $85,000 to candidates for federal office in the two years before the 2020 general election, according to data from the Federal Elections Commission.
The political spending, according to a review of campaign finance records by The News & Advance, is the most ever collectively donated in an election cycle by faculty and staff members who work at the evangelical Christian institution.
The record number of donations, made in the runup to a national election that saw an unprecedented level of campaign contributions and the highest voter turnout in more than a century, amounts to more than six times what Liberty employees gave before the 2016 election and nearly 10 times what they spent ahead of the 2018 congressional midterm races.
The vast majority of the donations made by Liberty employees this cycle — at least $79,524 — went to a bevy of conservative causes and Republican-backed campaigns across the country, including in states as far away as Colorado and California.
Unsurprisingly, more than half of the nearly 2,000 individual donations made through Oct. 14 — a clear plurality — were earmarked for President Donald Trump’s reelection effort. In all, the donations to the president were worth more than $30,000. Trump, who enjoys wide support among conservative evangelicals, has spoken twice at Liberty.
But more than $4,000, or nearly 5% of the money donated by Liberty employees, flowed to Democratic candidates, primarily President-elect Joe Biden’s successful campaign to win the White House.
The federal data includes donations made between the start of 2019 and mid-October of this year. Post-general election reports, which detail contributions made after Oct. 14, are not yet available.
Most of the contributions made by Liberty employees came from professors and instructors, according to the FEC data. But university web designers, videographers, maintenance workers, call center employees, campus police officers and others also donated to the candidates of their choice, often in small amounts.
Despite the fact the overwhelming majority of contributions went to mainstream Republican candidates, at least one employee spent $10 on a donation to former congressman Joe Walsh’s long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
Several dozen employees gave directly to Democratic candidates, including various presidential hopefuls competing in the party’s primary. At least two data analysts donated more than $950 to businessman Andrew Yang. Other workers, including a call center employee and a business analyst, gave to Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Despite a history of spending in previous elections, none of the members of the Falwell family appear in any campaign finance records for 2019 and 2020. Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s acting president, also appears to have abstained from making any political donations this cycle, according to FEC records.
A handful of other top administrators at Liberty, however, spent at least a few hundred dollars on campaign donations — all to Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University employee who mounted a successful campaign for Congress this year.
John Gauger, Liberty’s chief information officer, gave more than $2,000 to the Good campaign; Ian McCaw, director of athletics, gave $750; David Corry, the university’s top lawyer, gave $266.85; and Provost Scott Hicks gave $250.
“I am humbled and grateful to have had the overwhelming support of the men and women who know me best,” Good, a Liberty alum who spent 15 years working for the university, said in a statement. “Now I am looking forward to representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional district and fighting to protect their conservative values in Washington.”
In addition to university administrators, at least six Liberty trustees donated to Republican candidates. None of the 32 members of the university’s governing body gave to Democratic-backed campaigns or committees.
Trustees are not considered university employees and are not paid for their work on the board. The nearly $85,000 donated by Liberty employees does not include political contributions made by trustees.
Jeffrey and Gaye Benson, a pair of Chesapeake business people and Liberty trustees, gave $5,600 to Good’s campaign; Tim Lee, a Texas minister, gave nearly $4,000 to Trump and congressional candidates in the Lone Star State; Harvey Gainey, a Michigan businessman, gave at least $1,500 to a House candidate; and Richard Lee, a Georgia pastor and Liberty trustee, gave $200 to Trump and Senate Republicans.
Jeffrey Yager, a trustee who lives in South Carolina, donated at least $46,000 — the most sent on campaign donations by any single individual affiliated with Liberty — to various GOP congressional candidates and the Trump campaign.
Political donations outside Liberty
Political spending by employees at Liberty, by far the largest institution of higher learning in the Lynchburg area with its about 5,000 workers, well outpaced spending by faculty and staff members at other institutions of higher learning in the region.
Employees at Randolph College, the University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College collectively donated $17,007, $9,418 and $5,388, respectively, according to FEC data.
Still, spending by employees at other large colleges and universities in Virginia dwarf the donations made by Liberty workers ahead of last month’s election.
For example, employees at the University of Virginia, including those who work at the institution’s vast health care system, spent more than $1.3 million on political donations in 2019 and 2020. Faculty and staff members at Virginia Tech, meanwhile, collectively spent slightly more than $290,000 over the same time period.
Lynchburg residents as a whole gave more than $1.3 million in political contributions, campaign finance records show — a sharp jump from the $606,686 spent before the 2016 elections and the $585,267 donated ahead of the 2018 congressional midterms.
David Richards, the chair of the political science department at the University of Lynchburg, said the jump in local contributions reflects a nationwide surge of interest in politics this election cycle.
Two-thirds of the country’s eligible voters cast a ballot this year — the highest turnout since 1900. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, donors gave a record $14 billion to federal races in 2020, up from $6.5 billion in 2016.
“In general people were far more invested in this election, even in Central Virginia,” Richards said. “The presidential ticket definitely brought people out. The bases of both parties were highly mobilized.”
November marked the first time since 1948 that a majority of Lynchburg voters chose a Democrat for president. Biden narrowly won the Hill City by 951 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. He won Virginia with 55% of the vote.
Some election observers attributed the city’s flip from red to blue in part to a steep drop in turnout among Liberty students. Trump won 2,739 votes at Liberty’s on-campus precinct in 2016, but pulled in just 1,197 votes in 2020.
