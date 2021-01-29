Liberty University holds ‘Life March’ after annual anti-abortion event is canceled

For decades, Liberty University students have been a familiar presence at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. — an annual event that regularly draws tens of thousands of abortion opponents to the nation’s capitol.
But after coronavirus and security concerns forced organizers to cancel this year’s rally, Liberty decided to bring a scaled-back version of the event to its own campus.
On Friday, hundreds of Liberty students and faculty members marched across school grounds in support of the anti-abortion movement, echoing other demonstrations held across the country this week.
“This year, more than ever, it is vital for us to march for life, which means marching against opposition, against attempts to silence, demean and demonize,” said Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative commentator who addressed Liberty students during a virtual Convocation shortly before the march.
Organized and led by the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, a university think tank that promotes conservative causes, Liberty’s one-mile Life March began shortly after noon outside the Montview Student Union before moving to the Williams Stadium and wrapping around campus.
Some students carried signs denouncing abortion and others chanted slogans demanding the abolition of abortion as they crisscrossed Liberty’s sprawling campus.
Students were required to wear masks during the march, though videos from the event show several dozen people ignoring the requirement. Due to coronavirus restrictions, only Liberty students and staffers were permitted to take part. Students who participated were granted an excused absence from class, according to the university.
Liberty, an evangelical religious institution with deep ties to the conservative movement, has long supported anti-abortion causes and regularly hosts anti-abortion advocates on campus. The late Jerry Falwell Sr., the university’s founder, was among the most prominent abortion opponent in the nation during his lifetime.
The school often arranges free travel to Washington, D.C. for students interested in participating in the March for Life. The event is normally held every January in the nation’s capitol in protest of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized abortion nationwide.
As students marched across campus, the national March for Life organization hosted a virtual program featuring anti-abortion advocates in place of the in-person rally.
More than 100 Liberty students joined throngs of anti-abortion demonstrators last year for the most recent in-person march on the National Mall. In a sign of the movement's strength on campus, hundreds more were scheduled to attend this year’s event before organizers announced its cancellation two weeks ago.
“We love all people, but we're to oppose evil and to stand in support of people who cry for help in times of distress. And that is why, as Christians, we're pro-life,” Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s acting president, said during the opening of Friday’s Convocation.
Friday’s campus march featured a slate of speakers who encouraged students to commit themselves to the anti-abortion movement. Some, including Stuckey, specifically criticized politicians for allowing the practice to remain legal under federal law.
The Falkirk Center, which organized the march, has faced criticism in recent months for openly delving into the political arena and for supporting partisan causes. Last month, more than 450 students signed an online petition calling on the university to close the center after reports detailed online campaign ads purchased by the one-year-old think tank.
But Liberty officials have pledged their support for the center in the face of the backlash and other students have rallied to support the organization. Friday’s quickly planned march is another indicator of the center’s growing influence at the university.
“Christians have a moral mandate from God to defend our most vulnerable in society who are made in the image of God,” Ryan Helfenbein, the center’s executive director, said in a statement. “That starts with babies in the womb.”