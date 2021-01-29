Liberty University holds ‘Life March’ after annual anti-abortion event is canceled

“We love all people, but we're to oppose evil and to stand in support of people who cry for help in times of distress. And that is why, as Christians, we're pro-life,” Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s acting president, said during the opening of Friday’s Convocation.

Friday’s campus march featured a slate of speakers who encouraged students to commit themselves to the anti-abortion movement. Some, including Stuckey, specifically criticized politicians for allowing the practice to remain legal under federal law.

The Falkirk Center, which organized the march, has faced criticism in recent months for openly delving into the political arena and for supporting partisan causes. Last month, more than 450 students signed an online petition calling on the university to close the center after reports detailed online campaign ads purchased by the one-year-old think tank.

But Liberty officials have pledged their support for the center in the face of the backlash and other students have rallied to support the organization. Friday’s quickly planned march is another indicator of the center’s growing influence at the university.

“Christians have a moral mandate from God to defend our most vulnerable in society who are made in the image of God,” Ryan Helfenbein, the center’s executive director, said in a statement. “That starts with babies in the womb.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.