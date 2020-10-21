Liberty University launches website to report misconduct under Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure

For much of the last year, Falwell has been dogged by accusations that he leveraged the university’s business interests to enrich himself, family members and friends.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Falwell, who did not return a request for comment Wednesday, has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing. He told the news outlet Reuters last month that he welcomed an investigation into his 13-year tenure as president.

Save71, a group of four former Liberty students who had lobbied the school to fire Falwell, expressed skepticism at the investigation’s purported independence Tuesday. The group suggested that the investigation’s focus on Falwell may obscure the board’s own wrongdoing.

“The firm is working on behalf of LU’s board of trustees,” the group said on Twitter. “There is no guarantee that it will investigate each claim that points to problems. But there IS a guarantee that when the investigation is over, the board will claim it exonerates them and no further action is needed.”

According to Baker Tilly investigators, Liberty employees will not have access to the information submitted through the website, which is hosted on an encrypted server by a third party. Individuals also have the option of submitting an anonymous report.