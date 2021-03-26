Liberty University-linked gym owner sues Reuters, claiming it implied he's 'another Falwell "pool boy"'

More central to the lawsuit, though, are parallels drawn by Reuters and the public between Crosswhite’s situation and deals Falwell made with Giancarlo Granda, referred to in the complaint as “the Falwell’s infamous ‘pool boy.’”

Just before Reuters ran the article about Crosswhite, it ran an article where Granda claimed he had an affair with Falwell Jr.'s wife, Becki. Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as LU’s president that same day.

Granda was a benefactor in Falwell Jr.'s purchase of a youth hostel in Miami Beach, which was detailed in court documents over a settled lawsuit involving that property and news articles following it.

Crosswhite’s suit states there was “nothing scandalous” about his relationship with the couple and the gym deal was “entirely fair and above board.” It claims Reuters “deliberately or recklessly conveyed a false implication” that Crosswhite was “another Falwell ‘pool boy.’”

He claims the gist of the articles is false and bases his suit in “defamation by implication.”