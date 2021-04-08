 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberty University names Jonathan Falwell as new campus pastor

Liberty University names Jonathan Falwell as new campus pastor

Jonathan Falwell, Thomas Road Baptist Church's senior pastor, has been named Liberty University's new campus pastor, the university announced Thursday. 

Falwell will replace David Nasser, the university's senior vice president for spiritual development, who announced his resignation Wednesday effective at the end of the semester. 

Falwell is the younger brother of former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned in August.

Nasser — who was hired by the university in 2014 — said in a social media post Wednesday he and his family will continue their work in ministry at an unnamed Nashville nonprofit. 

“He has done an amazing job with helping our students to develop a closer walk with the Lord,” Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “He will be missed.”

In a Thursday news release, the university said Nasser is departing from the university on "good terms." 

LNA 04042018 MLK 11

Falwell

Jamey Cross

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What can you do after vaccination?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert