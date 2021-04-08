Liberty University names Jonathan Falwell as new campus pastor

Jonathan Falwell, Thomas Road Baptist Church's senior pastor, has been named Liberty University's new campus pastor, the university announced Thursday.

Falwell will replace David Nasser, the university's senior vice president for spiritual development, who announced his resignation Wednesday effective at the end of the semester.

Falwell is the younger brother of former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned in August.

Nasser — who was hired by the university in 2014 — said in a social media post Wednesday he and his family will continue their work in ministry at an unnamed Nashville nonprofit.

“He has done an amazing job with helping our students to develop a closer walk with the Lord,” Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “He will be missed.”

In a Thursday news release, the university said Nasser is departing from the university on "good terms."

Jamey Cross

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.